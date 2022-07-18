Is Netflix Inc. (NFLX) stock a better pick right now?

In the upcoming months, Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), a streaming service, aims to introduce an ad-supported version of its service in the US. The company’s regional income is projected to rise by more than 20% as a result of advertising.

In the most recent quarter, Netflix Inc. (NFLX) reported a customer turnover for the first time in ten years. In addition, management anticipates a further 2 million user decline in the customer base in the current quarter, the results of which will be announced on July 19.

The disruption of supply chains, which led to a reduction in smart TV shipments, the company’s exit from some areas, and the absence of limits on account transfers to third parties are among the explanations given by Netflix.

Keep in mind that Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is already having trouble, which is the last element slowing development. The corporation gradually stops supporting the technical ability to transfer an account in various countries. Instead, the business provides better pricing that let you add 1-2 non-family members to your Netflix profile lawfully. It is anticipated that the first outcomes of innovations would be seen in a few quarters.

But the addition of an ad-supported version of the video service is the largest adjustment that will increase Netflix’s income. The business is now in discussions with a number of potential advertising partners and is looking to hire a manager to oversee the advertising.

According to estimates, Netflix Inc. (NFLX) will increase ad income by $2.5 billion, increasing overall US revenue by more than 20%. The firm will initially be able to expand this experience to other locations, but for now, the service with advertising will only be available in the United States.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is currently more than 75% below its 52-week high after months of falls. The value of the shares, however, might rise quickly in response to any good corporate news, including the company’s first advertising triumph.