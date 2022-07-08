VERU Stock: Few Reasons To Be Better

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) revealed the findings of phase III trials of antiviral medication for patients with severe COVID-19.

In clinical studies, the sabizabulin candidate proved effectiveness in treating severe COVID-19 and lowered patients’ risk of mortality. According to published statistics, patients treated with sabizabulin had a 55.2 percent relative reduction in mortality, a 26 percent relative reduction in hospital days, and a 43 percent relative reduction in critical care days.

Furthermore, Veru indicated that the drug’s adverse effect profile was appropriate, as it was in the early phases of the trial.

It is critical for Veru to obtain commercial clearance for sabizabulin since this candidate is now being investigated for additional severe illnesses, including specific forms of metastatic breast cancer and metastatic resistant prostate cancer.

It should be noted that numerous medications for reproductive health are currently available in the commercial usage of Veru. However, their revenues are insufficient to ensure the company’s long-term viability. Commercializing sabizabulin is projected to provide considerable cash flow for Veru.

The COVID epidemic has returned to the global stage after a brief respite, as the number of illnesses increases fast throughout the world. Quarantine limits are anticipated to be reinstated in certain nations by autumn, and health-care facilities are once again bracing for an influx of patients, including the sickest.

Veru has already submitted documentation to the FDA for sabizabulin approval and intends to secure an emergency approval (EUA). In the context of a continuing epidemic, this may entail extremely quick commercialization.

