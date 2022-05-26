On Track to Positively Surprise: America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT)

Since its quarterly report, the stock of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT), a leading American used car retailer, has risen by more than 30%. Investors are pleased with the company’s double-digit revenue growth and increased market share. After a fast increase to $109.72 the day before, CRMT shares corrected on May 25.

CRMT exceeded Wall Street analyst expectations in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2022. The firm achieved a new high of $352 million in revenue, up 26% year over year.

The increase was fueled by a 24% increase in the average selling price of a used automobile to $17,860, despite a 1% drop in sales. Due to a 32 percent rise in the cost of sales year over year, adjusted profits per share fell somewhat.

CRMT stock earned $4.01 per share in the third quarter, up from $4.54 a year ago. However, it was still significantly better than the $3.1 per share projected.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) now has 154 dealerships in the South and the Central United States, specializing in older used vehicles. Due to increased demand for automobiles and a lack of new car offerings due to supply chain disruptions, the firm was able to grow its market share during the last quarter.

It’s worth noting that used car costs are still high, albeit they’ve started to fall somewhat. This situation is expected to endure until the major manufacturers resolve logistical and production optimization issues. As a result, the market for used automobiles may continue to be strong for several more quarters.

CRMT stock has a year-to-date return of 7.15%. Its seven-day performance, on the other hand, is 35.71 percent. The stock’s price index has risen 33.53% in the last month, and it has been up 16.72 percent in the last three months. Its six-month performance was 2.88%, while its 52-week performance was down -37.13 percent.