What is Happening with Amesite Inc. (AMST) Stock?

Amesite Inc. (AMST) shares were down -9.89 percent to $0.74 in the current market at the time of the last check. The previous session saw AMST’s stock close at $0.82. The stock volume remained at 0.11 million shares, which was lower than the previous 50-day average daily volume of 0.74 million shares.

Recently, Amesite Inc. (AMST) announced the public offering of “best efforts.” This offering includes 3,437,500 shares of its common stock. The share will be offered at a public price of $0.80 per share. It expects that the public offerings will be closed on February 16, 2022. Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd will proceed with this public offering for Amesite Inc. (AMST).

Additionally, Microsoft has mentioned the successful and speedy migration of AMST’s to Azure infrastructure in their story. The company has amplified its delivery speed by 60%. Consequently, the company will provide its services to the customer in less than 24 hours. It is a considerable achievement for the company. CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry said.

“Our customers need scalability, security, and speed.”

In the last month, AMST made a partnership with Innovation Foundation (“IF”). Both companies are enthusiastic about the future. Cathie Wood, IF’s Founder and Chairperson, said they embrace that education requires an innovative and efficient way of teaching. Furthermore, they will be collaborating with AMST to robust their technology. In contrast, Amesite Inc. (AMST) is optimistic about delivering the best services to IF.

Conclusion

Amesite Inc. (AMST) is a leading artiﬁcial intelligence software company that mainly provides services to businesses universities. The company plans to raise $2.75 million from the public offering. Amesite Inc. (AMST) will use this amount for general corporate purposes, capital expenditures, working capital, and general and administrative expenses.