What’s happening with the Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) stock?

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) experienced an increase of 6.91% in the premarket. However, the last trading session concluded at $6.22 with a decrease of 5.18%.

Enhanced Cost Estimator Tool – What is it?

OSCR announced on 20th January 2022 that as part of a continuing commitment to bring more openness around medical costs, members now have access to its updated Cost Estimator Tool. Moreover, members will have access to an upgraded tool with improved overall performance and more interaction opportunities as a result of this current product introduction. Furthermore, this new feature allows members to better manage their healthcare spending by allowing them to plan ahead for medical expenses and make informed healthcare decisions.

What’s Next?

Oscar has been focused on creating a healthcare system that is built on offering a simple and straightforward member experience since day one. In addition, the company assumes that individuals deserve control and choice over their coverage and care and that no one should be financially harmed by unforeseen medical expenditures. This tool is one of the ways we can ensure greater cost accountability and give our members more control over their individual health journeys.

New Appointment of Chief Legal Officer – More About it

On 12th January 2022, OSCR announced that Ranmali Bopitiya has been appointed as the new Chief Legal Officer. Ranmali offers a wealth of experience to Oscar, having spent over two decades in the healthcare industry. Not only this but her commitment to promoting access to high-quality, affordable healthcare makes her an ideal choice for Oscar, and the company is excited to welcome a new leader who will definitely champion the cause.

Temple Health is now in-network – What’s New?

On 8th December 2022, OSCR announced that Temple Health will be in-network for its members, allowing Oscar to grow its presence in the Philadelphia area even further. The company is thrilled to welcome Temple Health into the network and to continue providing exceptional care to the members in Philadelphia. Furthermore, providing high-quality healthcare is a must, and Temple Health, like Oscar, is dedicated to meeting members’ particular requirements while maintaining them fit.