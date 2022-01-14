Home  »  Companies   »  Stock Not To Be Skipped: B2Digital Inc (BTDG)...

Stock Not To Be Skipped: B2Digital Inc (BTDG)

B2Digital Inc (OTC: BTDG) stock closed up 53.57% to $0.0043 in the past session. The BTDG stock price ranged from $0.0028 to $0.0046 during the session, while 67.73M shares changed hands. BTDG stock took off after issuance of a shareholder letter.

What BTDG illustrated in the letter?

B2Digital is the head advancement association for blended combative techniques (“MMA”). BTDG works in two significant marked portions: The B2 Fighting Series and The ONE More Gym Official B2 Training Facilities Network. BTDG principally gets incomes from live occasion ticket deals, pay-per-view ticket deals, content media showcasing, and wellness office enrollments.

The Live Events fragment (the B2 Fighting Series) is fundamentally drawn in with booking, putting together, and delivering live MMA occasions, showcasing those occasions, and producing both live crowd and PPV ticket deals, just as imaginatively promoting the chronicled content created through its activities in this section.

B2Digital yesterday issued a Letter to Shareholders from the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. BTDG CEO offered his true thanks to investors for their responsibility, tolerance, and steadfastness as investors of BTDG. BTDG shared that:

  • Throughout recent years, BTDG has set up a solid establishment for genuinely remarkable development in the quarters and a long time ahead.
  • Furthermore, with its breakout year in 2021, BTDG has obviously begun to see substantial proof of that development potential at work.
  • BTDG saw numerous significant patterns come to fruition last year, remembering a major leap for the speed of its Live MMA Events, a consistent expansion in its normal per-occasion income levels, and the effective vital extension of its ONE MORE Gym business.
  • The outcome was triple-digit rate development in essentially every significant metric BTDG follows.
  • 2021 saw a greater number of occasions in more new business sectors than BTDG has found in a solitary year.
  • BTDG likewise saw a solid leap in one of its most significant measurements: ticket deals for first-time occasions in shiny new territorial business sectors.
  • Previously, BTDG has figured out how to expect little from a first occasion held in another provincial market in light of the fact that the prior showcasing impression still couldn’t seem to be set down.
  • Be that as it may, last year, debut MMA occasions in new business sectors turned a significant corner, dramatically increasing BTDG long haul normal income assumptions for such occasions, which is an enormous sign demonstrating strong additions in local area familiarity with the B2 Fighting Series brand.
  • BTDG is focusing on significant development in the B2 Fighting Series brand in the year ahead, with fifty (50) significant MMA occasions on the timetable.

BTDG’s forthcoming occasion:

B2Digital (BTDG) has constructed its Development League with it group and assets prepared. BTDG said that activity will formally start off on January 22 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, as it gets set to carry the B2FS to 33 urban communities across 21 states.

