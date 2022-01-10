Is Hapbee Technologies (HAPBF) Stock Invites To Invest?

Hapbee Technologies (OTC: HAPBF) stock closed up 11.91% to $0.2490 in the past session. The HAPBF stock price ranged from $0.2400 to $0.2490 during the session, while 9.50K shares changed hands. HAPBF stock spiked after making a strategic marketing move.

What move HAPBF has made?

Canadian-based Hapbee is a wearable health innovation organization that expects to assist individuals with improving how they feel. Controlled by licensed super low radio recurrence energy (ulRFE) innovation, HAPBF conveys low-power electromagnetic transmissions intended to deliver sensations like Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, and others. HAPBF has workplaces in Montreal, Vancouver, Seattle and Phoenix. The organization is likewise maker of the Hapbee headband.

Hapbee Technologies on end of the week reported that it is drawing in Proactive Investors North America Inc. (“Proactive”) and Maximus Strategic Consulting Inc. (“Maximus”) to give showcasing administrations (“Services”) to the Company.

HAPBF is drawing in Proactive and Maximus to expand general market mindfulness for Hapbee inside the North American speculation local area.

HAPBF is drawing in Proactive for an underlying time of a year beginning in January, 2022.

In thought for the administrations of Proactive, HAPBF has consented to pay a total measure of US$65,500 in addition to appropriate duties, payable in two equivalent sums on January 30, 2022 and April 30, 2022.

Proactive will give publication inclusion of HAPBF’s news discharges, create highlight articles dependent on interviews with organization chiefs, and produce video interviews, with all substance to be included on Proactive sites and further disseminated through Proactive’s worldwide organization of partnership accomplices.

HAPBF is drawing in Maximus for an underlying time of a half year beginning in January, 2022.

In thought for the administrations of Maximus, HAPBF has consented to pay a total measure of C$150,000, in addition to appropriate duties, payable in three equivalent portions on January 15, February 1 and February 15, 2022.

Maximus will help HAPBF in working and discussing effectively with the business local area, including expected financial backers, columnists and bulletin essayists just as current investors to stay up with the latest on Hapbee’s exercises.

Maximus will deliver and highlight the video, and Hapbee’s ensuing new deliveries on the Pinnacle Digest site, their week after week email pamphlet, and web-based media accounts.

HAPBF refreshed the financing:

Hapbee Technologies (HAPBF) has likewise leveled up the second tranche of the recently declared non-expedited private situation of units of the Company at a cost of $0.30 per Unit to up to $8 million. Every Unit will comprise of one HAPBF Share and one subjected casting a ballot share buy warrant with each Warrant qualifying the holder thereof for get one Share for a time of a long time from the end of the Offering at an activity cost of $0.50 per Share.