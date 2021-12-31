Here is the list of the best AI stocks

In the past few decades, artificial intelligence has profoundly influenced our world. Artificial intelligence is also referred to as AI. Investors are attracted to the best AI stocks due to their recent achievements.

AI is a good investment, right?

You can use this article as a guide. A number of companies offer AI development services worldwide. There are not many leading AI stocks, however.

In the past few decades, technological advances have been rapid. Portfolio management has therefore become increasingly complex. Dealing with technology stocks, in particular, requires rational analysis. So, it makes sense to add the best AI stocks to a portfolio.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, predicted that artificial intelligence would eventually surpass humans in any game. This would lead to thousands of lost jobs, including in telemarketing, bookkeeping, receptionists, couriers, and proofreading.

There are some great best AI stocks we should check out.

The International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) went up by 0.42% in Thursday’s trading session, a fall equivalent to $0.56 from the previous market close price. The lowest point that the shares touched during the trading session were $133.33, while the peak of the day was recorded at a share price of $134.37. IBM finished the previous session at $133.35 according to the data provided by Barchart, while the trading volume was observed to be 3.15 million.

Wall Street analysts track the International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) stock on daily basis. Out of 18 analysts, 5 deemed the stock a Buy, and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 12 recommended that IBM is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 1 recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.60.

With over 18.48 million Micron Technology Inc. (MU) shares trading Thursday and a closing price of $93.89 on the day, the dollar volume was approximately 18.48 million. The shares have shown a positive weekly performance of 3.93% and its price on 12/30/21 lost nearly -2.37%. Currently, there are 1.12B common shares owned by the public and among those 1.12B shares have been available to trade.

According to WSJ, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) obtained an estimated Buy proposal from the 36 brokerage firms currently keeping a deep eye on the stock performance as compared to its rivals. 0 equity research analysts rated the shares with a selling strategy, 5 gave a holding approach, 28 gave a purchase tip, 2 gave the firm overweight advice and 1 put the stock under the underweight category. The average price goal of one year between several banks and credit unions that last year discussed the stock is $107.13.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.33% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3,370.48 while ending the day at $3,417.76. During the trading session, a total of 1.86 million shares were traded which represents a 42.09% incline from the average session volume which is 3.21 million shares. AMZN had ended its last session trading at $3372.89.

Out of a total of 51 brokerages that are currently covering Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) stock, the average recommendation is “Buy” according to WSJ. 6 equities research analyst has rated the stock with an “Overweight” recommendation, 43 analysts have given this stock a “Buy” recommendation, 2 analysts have recommended that investors “Hold” this stock, and 0 analysts have given this stock a “Sell” rating and 0 suggested “Underweight”. Analysts’ average 1-year price target, among all the brokerages, is $4107.74.