Why Did Kronos (KNOS) Stock Surged In Last Trading?

Kronos Advanced Techs Inc (OTC:KNOS) surged up 4.48% to $0.0233 at the yesterdays close. The volume of KNOS stock was 2.86M in contrast with its Average Weekly volume of 2.12M. KNOS stock surged following a significant purchase order.

What contract KNOS has gotten?

Kronos was established in 2002 and financed by the US military to foster electrostatic air movers. At last, KNOS moved into the shopper air cleansing business. It started tasks as an item improvement organization that concocted and fundamentally changed the manner in which air is moved, separated, and disinfected. By and large, KNOS has zeroed in on creating, showcasing, and selling the Company’s exclusive air development and cleansing innovation. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, KNOS innovation utilizes best in class high voltage licensed cycles without the utilization of customary permeable HEPA channels.

Kronos yesterday reported an effective agreement to secure Personal Protective Equipment (“PPE”), clinical gloves, clinical and wellbeing veils just as COVID-19 Test Kit Products. KNOS has started public promoting endeavors to give PPE supplies and Covid test packs with direct item deals from PPE producers to customers and legislatures.

This is a critical agreement as KNOS keeps on executing on its development methodology. KNOS is running after adding extra stockpile contracts in 2022. The provisions contracts for PPE, covers, gloves and test packs which are in incredible interest now as the nation is going through the most recent and most quickly spreading Covid variation that is answerable for 73% of US cases.

The accompanying material occasions give a corporate update as KNOS keeps on executing on its development system:

West Virginia manufacturing plant upgrades are on time. KNOS hopes to complete all arranged upgrades by end of January 2022.

KNOS is growing new imaginative purchaser gadgets items in the health class.

KNOS is planning to document an enrollment explanation on Form S-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission connecting with the proposed optional public contribution of its normal stock.

KNOS is planning to produce its licensed Kronos air purifiers in Kronos’ USA office to fulfill the expanding interest for air purifiers equipped for focusing on the littlest particles like infections, microbes, and allergens.

How KNOS is seeing its present moves?

Kronos (KNOS) will build the creation of its remarkable 5-ply, the U.S.-made graphene veils. KNOS is the main maker in the US offering this sort of facial covering. This large number of endeavors will additionally situate KNOS for progressing achievement.