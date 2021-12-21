Do you have any experience with pre market trading?

The pre-market period takes place before the market is opened. The pre-market trading period takes place between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. EST. The pre-market activity is closely tracked by traders and investors prior to regular trading sessions to gauge market direction.

Situation before the market opens

Liquidity and volume are low before market opening, so there is a widespread between bids and offers. Some of their orders may not be accepted by retail brokers, even though they may offer pre-market trading. In the weekday early mornings, direct access brokers tend to start trading before 4:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Unless there are significant news releases, there are usually no big moves in the early morning. There is usually little liquidity, so prices are typically low.

Regulators introduced after-hours trading before pre-market trading. As a result of the technological revolution that led to the creation of the Internet, the New York Stock Exchange introduced premarket trading, which ran from 4 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Premarket investing allows you to gauge the market’s reaction to news releases before they are generally released to the general public. As soon as the market opens, real volume usually becomes apparent, distorting perceptions of strength and weakness.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) shares were rising 7.92% to trade at $4.09 in pre-market at last check. GRTX’s stock gained 28.04% to close Monday’s session at $3.79. The stock volume remained 113.96 million shares, which was higher than the average daily volume of 14.15 million shares within the past 50 days. GRTX shares have fallen by -65.79% over the last 12 months, and they have moved up by 174.64% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -49.20%, while over the past six months, it has shed -59.38%. Further, the company has a current market of $94.48 million and its outstanding shares stood at 26.30 million.

At last check in pre-market trading, shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) were up 10.6% at $0.41. EVFM’s stock closed the last session at $0.37, decreasing -2.37% or -$0.01. Shares of the company fluctuated between $0.3602 and $0.3899 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 8.17 million, greater than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 3.19 million and higher than its Year to date volume of 6.13 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has retreated -82.43%, and in the last week, the stock has moved down -14.59%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -68.04%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -51.36%. The stock has returned -84.62% so far this year.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) shares have gained 10.0% at $3.74 in Tuesday’s premarket session. Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock added 6.58% to finish the last trading session at $3.40. The stock recorded a trading volume of 18.34 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 19.94 million shares. The shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. have retreated -14.57% in the last five days; however, they have gained 108.59% over the last month. The stock price has added 81.82% over the last three months and has lost -22.73 percent so far this year.