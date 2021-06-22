Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) previous close was $14.57 while the outstanding shares total 106.83M. The firm has a beta of 1.65. TTMI’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.03% on 06/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $14.37 before closing at $14.42. Intraday shares traded counted 1.7 million, which was -63.18% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.04M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 23.82, with weekly volatility at 1.94% and ATR at 0.20. The TTMI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.54 and a $15.36 high.

Investors have identified the Electronic Components company TTM Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.58 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.33 billion total, with 509.15 million as their total liabilities.

TTMI were able to record 19.35 million as free cash flow during the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 88.08 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 41.15 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, TTM Technologies Inc. recorded a total of 526.43 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 5.47% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter increasing by 0.5%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 444.83 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 81.6 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 106.83M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.03 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (-0.03 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.91 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TTMI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TTMI attractive?

In related news, SVP Global Sales and EMS, Hardwick William Kent sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.19, for a total value of 22,785. As the sale deal closes, the See Remarks, Chung Tai Keung now sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 98,044. Also, See Remarks, Soder Douglas L sold 55,807 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 05. The shares were price at an average price of 15.00 per share, with a total market value of 837,105. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP and CFO, Schull Todd B now holds 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 525,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

7 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on TTM Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TTMI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.68.