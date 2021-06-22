Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.46, with weekly volatility at 8.80% and ATR at 1.37. The GATO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.78 and a $24.00 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.18 million, which was -88.59% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 626.65K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.44% on 06/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $17.901 before closing at $18.46. GATO’s previous close was $18.73 while the outstanding shares total 59.47M.

Investors have identified the Other Precious Metals & Mining company Gatos Silver Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.05 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of GATO attractive?

In related news, VP of Expl & Chief Geologist, Pyle Philip sold 26,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 18.09, for a total value of 487,905. As the sale deal closes, the VP of Expl & Chief Geologist, Pyle Philip now sold 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,126,430. Also, Vice President, Mexico, Huerta Luis Felipe sold 33,368 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 07. The shares were price at an average price of 18.61 per share, with a total market value of 620,978. Following this completion of acquisition, the Vice President, Mexico, Huerta Luis Felipe now holds 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 193,440. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Gatos Silver Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GATO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.63.