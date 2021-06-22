Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.25% on 06/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $159.13 before closing at $164.90. Intraday shares traded counted 3.66 million, which was -23.9% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.95M. AXP’s previous close was $158.17 while the outstanding shares total 804.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.28, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 27.05, and a growth ratio of 1.20. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.53, with weekly volatility at 2.42% and ATR at 3.27. The AXP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $89.11 and a $167.14 high.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company American Express Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $135.78 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

American Express Company (AXP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

AXP were able to record 1.96 billion as free cash flow during the 07/21/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 7.32 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 2.28 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for American Express Company (AXP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/21/2021 quarter of the year, American Express Company recorded a total of 2.19 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -38.96% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/21/2021 quarter reducing by -4.33%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 362.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.83 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 804.00M with the recently reported earning now reading 2.74 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/21/2021 (1.74 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.18 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AXP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AXP attractive?

In related news, Chief Legal Officer, Seeger Laureen sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 165.44, for a total value of 3,412,248. As the sale deal closes, the Grp. Pres., GMNS, Joabar Raymond now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,640,300. Also, Pres., GSG and TLS, Pickett Denise sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 07. The shares were price at an average price of 157.53 per share, with a total market value of 387,524. Following this completion of acquisition, the Pres., GSG and TLS, Pickett Denise now holds 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 805,359. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

11 out of 27 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on American Express Company. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AXP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $154.80.