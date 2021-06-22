Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) move up 1.80% this morning: TOPS Price Rally Looks Real

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.07, with weekly volatility at 8.60% and ATR at 0.12. The TOPS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.95 and a $4.70 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.25 million, which was 39.43% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.06M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.80% on 06/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.61 before closing at $1.70. TOPS’s previous close was $1.67 while the outstanding shares total 39.73M. The firm has a beta of 0.08.

Investors have identified the Marine Shipping company Top Ships Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $72.18 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TOPS, the company has in raw cash 5.61 million on their books with 22.24 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 8.06 million total, with 28.64 million as their total liabilities.

TOPS were able to record -91.17 million as free cash flow during the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -1.66 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -0.28 million as operating cash flow.