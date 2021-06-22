Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) shares fell to a low of $19.821 before closing at $20.12. Intraday shares traded counted 1.11 million, which was 36.7% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.76M. TTCF’s previous close was $20.50 while the outstanding shares total 79.42M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 32.24. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.96, with weekly volatility at 6.11% and ATR at 1.15. The TTCF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.61 and a $28.64 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.85% on 06/21/21.

Investors have identified the Packaged Foods company Tattooed Chef Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.69 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TTCF, the company has in raw cash 185.16 million on their books with 26000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 267.4 million total, with 41.77 million as their total liabilities.

TTCF were able to record -20.43 million as free cash flow during the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 53.58 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -17.57 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, Tattooed Chef Inc. recorded a total of 52.68 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 37.04% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 09/01/2021 quarter reducing by -118.9%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 45.91 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 6.78 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 79.42M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.10 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/01/2021 (-0.10 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.30 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TTCF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TTCF attractive?

In related news, Director, Williamson Daniel James bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.00, for a total value of 2,500,000. As the purchase deal closes, the President and CEO, Galletti Salvatore now sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,000,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 37.90%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Tattooed Chef Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TTCF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $23.00.