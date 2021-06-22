Should You Buy MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 34.63, with weekly volatility at 4.26% and ATR at 3.83. The MTZ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $36.81 and a $122.33 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.33 million, which was -50.61% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 883.80K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.36% on 06/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $100.25 before closing at $103.58. MTZ’s previous close was $100.21 while the outstanding shares total 72.44M. The firm has a beta of 1.32, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 21.56, and a growth ratio of 2.35.

Investors have identified the Engineering & Construction company MasTec Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.04 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MTZ, the company has in raw cash 512.41 million on their books with 157.26 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.55 billion total, with 1.63 billion as their total liabilities.

MTZ were able to record 209.11 million as free cash flow during the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 89.29 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 257.16 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for MasTec Inc. (MTZ)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, MasTec Inc. recorded a total of 1.78 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 20.21% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/05/2021 quarter increasing by 7.81%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.51 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 261.56 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 72.44M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.91 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/05/2021 (1.04 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.65 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MTZ sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MTZ attractive?

In related news, Director, Campbell C Robert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 120.14, for a total value of 360,429. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Csiszar Ernst N now sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 142,334. Also, Director, Csiszar Ernst N sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 23. The shares were price at an average price of 89.92 per share, with a total market value of 152,860. Following this completion of acquisition, the COO, Apple Robert E now holds 16,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,573,656. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 10.50%.

8 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on MasTec Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MTZ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $125.50.