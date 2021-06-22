Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.53, with weekly volatility at 7.95% and ATR at 1.83. The SHLS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.94 and a $44.04 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.35 million, which was 20.63% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.70M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.64% on 06/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $28.26 before closing at $29.38. SHLS’s previous close was $30.81 while the outstanding shares total 160.28M.

Investors have identified the Solar company Shoals Technologies Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.90 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SHLS, the company has in raw cash 4.23 million on their books with 3.5 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 69.96 million total, with 24.98 million as their total liabilities.

SHLS were able to record -18.64 million as free cash flow during the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -5.85 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -17.78 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 26.83 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 18.77 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 160.28M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.09 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/01/2021 (0.06 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.52 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SHLS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SHLS attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

8 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Shoals Technologies Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SHLS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $39.80.