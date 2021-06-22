Is Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Still Worth A Bite?

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has a beta of 1.77, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.15, and a growth ratio of 2.42. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.25, with weekly volatility at 3.44% and ATR at 4.37. The COF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $57.30 and a $168.00 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.25% on 06/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $151.22 before closing at $154.89. Intraday shares traded counted 2.84 million, which was 7.16% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.06M. COF’s previous close was $150.02 while the outstanding shares total 458.60M.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company Capital One Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $71.58 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

COF were able to record 1.46 billion as free cash flow during the 07/22/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 11.5 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.64 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/22/2021 quarter of the year, Capital One Financial Corporation recorded a total of 6.26 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -13.54% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/22/2021 quarter reducing by -2.08%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 439.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 5.82 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 458.60M with the recently reported earning now reading 7.06 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/22/2021 (7.03 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 16.11 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on COF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of COF attractive?

In related news, Chief Human Resources Officer, Berson Jory A sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 164.41, for a total value of 4,017,463. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Enterprise Srvcs Officer, LaPrade,III Frank G. now sold 32,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,340,573. Also, Chief Information Officer, Alexander Robert M. sold 38,232 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 01. The shares were price at an average price of 164.73 per share, with a total market value of 6,298,037. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, SHATTUCK MAYO A III now holds 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,269,969. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

19 out of 24 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Capital One Financial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the COF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $168.73.