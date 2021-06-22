IGT Stock: International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Is Still Worth a Bite

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.60, with weekly volatility at 3.60% and ATR at 0.98. The IGT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.68 and a $26.43 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.38 million, which was 32.22% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.04M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.94% on 06/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $23.09 before closing at $24.01. IGT’s previous close was $22.88 while the outstanding shares total 204.86M. The firm has a beta of 2.26.

Investors have identified the Gambling company International Game Technology PLC as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.09 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For IGT, the company has in raw cash 932.0 million on their books with 375.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.31 billion total, with 2.55 billion as their total liabilities.

IGT were able to record 167.0 million as free cash flow during the 08/03/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -173.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 215.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/03/2021 quarter of the year, International Game Technology PLC recorded a total of 1.01 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 19.8% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/03/2021 quarter increasing by 32.76%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 514.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 501.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 204.86M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.44 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/03/2021 (0.38 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.60 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IGT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IGT attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 51.63%.

7 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on International Game Technology PLC. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IGT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $26.24.