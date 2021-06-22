At CAI International Inc. (NYSE:CAI), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

CAI International Inc. (NYSE:CAI) has a beta of 1.53, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.30, and a growth ratio of 1.16. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 75.06, with weekly volatility at 3.04% and ATR at 2.61. The CAI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.51 and a $56.13 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.09% on 06/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $55.77 before closing at $56.00. Intraday shares traded counted 2.01 million, which was -549.9% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 310.01K. CAI’s previous close was $56.05 while the outstanding shares total 17.27M.

Investors have identified the Rental & Leasing Services company CAI International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $659.68 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CAI International Inc. (CAI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CAI, the company has in raw cash 48.51 million on their books with 183.88 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 207.07 million total, with 278.52 million as their total liabilities.

CAI were able to record -95.86 million as free cash flow during the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -5.9 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 75.79 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for CAI International Inc. (CAI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, CAI International Inc. recorded a total of 80.8 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 14.46% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/11/2021 quarter increasing by 13.21%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 80.8 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 32.04 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 17.27M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.91 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/11/2021 (1.85 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.19 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CAI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CAI attractive?

In related news, Senior VP, Global Marketing, HALLAHAN DANIEL JAMES sold 10,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 27.57, for a total value of 286,811. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CAI International Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CAI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $58.00.