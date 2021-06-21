Why To Keep Buying Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) while S&P500 loss -1.67%

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.86, with weekly volatility at 7.34% and ATR at 0.40. The AYRO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.30 and a $11.50 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.99 million, which was -110.66% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.42M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.64% on 06/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $5.15 before closing at $5.29. AYRO’s previous close was $5.49 while the outstanding shares total 32.01M. The firm has a beta of 3.98.

Investors have identified the Auto Manufacturers company Ayro Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $193.40 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AYRO, the company has in raw cash 91.49 million on their books with 8000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 95.17 million total, with 2.21 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of AYRO attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Keller Rodney C. Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 5.21, for a total value of 364,560. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Keller Rodney C. Jr. now sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 382,627. Also, Director, Silverman Joshua sold 39,008 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 04. The shares were price at an average price of 5.17 per share, with a total market value of 201,687. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, SCHIFFMAN GREGORY T now holds 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 122,794. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.