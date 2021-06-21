TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) moved up 50.98% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) previous close was $52.55 while the outstanding shares total 206.53M. TSP’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.22% on 06/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $51.9665 before closing at $53.19. Intraday shares traded counted 3.73 million, which was -109.6% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.78M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.80, with weekly volatility at 14.57% and ATR at 4.05. The TSP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $32.13 and a $65.98 high.

Investors have identified the Trucking company TuSimple Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.99 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TSP, the company has in raw cash 509.49 million on their books with 4.67 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 520.27 million total, with 45.76 million as their total liabilities.

TSP were able to record -47.94 million as free cash flow during the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 197.14 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -46.73 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.25 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -1.3 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 206.53M with the recently reported earning now reading -6.36 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/01/2021 (-6.43 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.95 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TSP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TSP attractive?

In related news, Director, Francis Karen C bought 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 40.00, for a total value of 285,680. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Dillon Patrick now bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,000. Also, Director, CHAO CHARLES GUOWEI sold 6,756,756 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 40.00 per share, with a total market value of 270,270,240. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.