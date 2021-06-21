Something To Watch Before Buying Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) shares fell to a low of $2.42 before closing at $2.51. Intraday shares traded counted 2.69 million, which was -164.0% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.02M. BYFC’s previous close was $3.01 while the outstanding shares total 27.36M. The firm has a beta of 0.87. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.96, with weekly volatility at 21.16% and ATR at 0.36. The BYFC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.30 and a $7.23 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -16.61% on 06/18/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Broadway Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $131.30 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

BYFC were able to record -2.07 million as free cash flow during the 08/10/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -7.95 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -2.06 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/10/2021 quarter of the year, Broadway Financial Corporation recorded a total of 3.78 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -21.02% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/10/2021 quarter reducing by -4.08%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 0.93 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 2.85 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 27.36M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.13 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/10/2021.

Is the stock of BYFC attractive?

In related news, Director, Nida Thomas Andrew bought 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.78, for a total value of 927. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Nida Thomas Andrew now bought 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,562. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.