Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.21, with weekly volatility at 9.21% and ATR at 0.93. The KMPH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.21 and a $22.08 high. Intraday shares traded counted 3.18 million, which was -202.69% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.05M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -9.95% on 06/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $13.11 before closing at $13.93. KMPH’s previous close was $15.47 while the outstanding shares total 28.49M. The firm has a beta of 3.28.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company KemPharm Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $441.02 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For KMPH, the company has in raw cash 76.03 million on their books with 0.68 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 87.73 million total, with 4.24 million as their total liabilities.

KMPH were able to record -2.59 million as free cash flow during the 08/12/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 71.7 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -2.59 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/12/2021 quarter of the year, KemPharm Inc. recorded a total of 12.12 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 82.76% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/12/2021 quarter increasing by 80.47%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 11.12 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 28.49M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.54 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/12/2021 (-1.61 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.05 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KMPH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KMPH attractive?

In related news, President & CEO, Mickle Travis C bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 14. The purchase was performed at an average price of 14.43, for a total value of 21,645. As the purchase deal closes, the CFO, Secretary & Treasurer, Clifton R. LaDuane now bought 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,478. Also, 10% Owner, Braun Samuel J bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 13. The shares were cost at an average price of 8.55 per share, with a total market value of 85,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 11.20%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on KemPharm Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KMPH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $19.00.