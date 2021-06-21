Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.69% on 06/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $27.43 before closing at $27.95. Intraday shares traded counted 4.4 million, which was 16.74% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.28M. DDD’s previous close was $29.02 while the outstanding shares total 121.70M. The firm has a beta of 1.15. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.59, with weekly volatility at 6.42% and ATR at 2.25. The DDD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.60 and a $56.50 high.

Investors have identified the Computer Hardware company 3D Systems Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.63 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DDD, the company has in raw cash 132.44 million on their books with 0.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 375.75 million total, with 154.39 million as their total liabilities.

DDD were able to record 24.57 million as free cash flow during the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 48.24 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 28.45 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, 3D Systems Corporation recorded a total of 146.12 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 7.17% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/11/2021 quarter reducing by -19.36%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 81.88 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 64.24 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 121.70M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.37 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/11/2021 (0.10 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DDD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DDD attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec, Johnson Andrew Martin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 27.29, for a total value of 109,160. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, GRAVES JEFFREY A now bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 101,311. Also, EVP, Healthcare Solutions, Ellis Menno sold 10,573 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 17. The shares were price at an average price of 22.49 per share, with a total market value of 237,787. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Engineering and Prod Dev, Blank Jeff now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 219,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.

1 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on 3D Systems Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DDD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $24.67.