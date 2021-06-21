Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) previous close was $57.12 while the outstanding shares total 56.25M. The firm has a beta of 1.53, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.51, and a growth ratio of 3.10. RCII’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.11% on 06/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $53.80 before closing at $54.20. Intraday shares traded counted 3.42 million, which was -501.21% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 569.66K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 36.47, with weekly volatility at 5.17% and ATR at 2.71. The RCII stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $24.36 and a $66.70 high.

Investors have identified the Rental & Leasing Services company Rent-A-Center Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.79 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.57 billion total, with 561.2 million as their total liabilities.

RCII were able to record 124.41 million as free cash flow during the 07/28/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -36.43 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 135.79 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/28/2021 quarter of the year, Rent-A-Center Inc. recorded a total of 1.04 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 32.3% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/28/2021 quarter increasing by 30.89%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 526.26 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 510.52 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 56.25M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.76 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/28/2021 (1.32 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.43 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RCII sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RCII attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, FADEL MITCHELL E sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 64.11, for a total value of 32,055. As the sale deal closes, the CFO, Short Maureen B now sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,477,352. Also, Chief Executive Officer, FADEL MITCHELL E sold 27,120 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 09. The shares were price at an average price of 64.37 per share, with a total market value of 1,745,714. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Chief Development Officer, Skula Catherine M now holds 2,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 170,513. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

5 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Rent-A-Center Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RCII stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $70.00.