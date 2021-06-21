NXPI Stock: NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Is Still Worth a Bite

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.69% on 06/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $192.71 before closing at $193.10. Intraday shares traded counted 4.73 million, which was -30.9% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.61M. NXPI’s previous close was $198.43 while the outstanding shares total 277.53M. The firm has a beta of 1.42, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 133.91, and a growth ratio of 7.99. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.32, with weekly volatility at 2.61% and ATR at 5.25. The NXPI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $106.75 and a $216.43 high.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company NXP Semiconductors N.V. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $54.72 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4.02 billion total, with 2.27 billion as their total liabilities.

NXPI were able to record 582.0 million as free cash flow during the 08/02/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -433.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 732.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/02/2021 quarter of the year, NXP Semiconductors N.V. recorded a total of 2.57 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 21.27% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/02/2021 quarter increasing by 2.34%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.21 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.35 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 277.53M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.31 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/02/2021 (1.99 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.23 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NXPI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NXPI attractive?

In related news, EVP & CFO, KELLY PETER sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 205.37, for a total value of 4,962,148. As the sale deal closes, the EVP Operations, David Reed now sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 762,393. Also, EVP Operations, David Reed sold 28,033 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 16. The shares were price at an average price of 204.72 per share, with a total market value of 5,738,812. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Kaeser Josef now holds 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,979,502. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

17 out of 27 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on NXP Semiconductors N.V.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NXPI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $224.77.