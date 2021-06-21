Home  »  Finance   »  E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) moved down -3.8...

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) moved down -3.81% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) shares fell to a low of $12.065 before closing at $12.07. Intraday shares traded counted 2.52 million, which was -26.76% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.99M. ETWO’s previous close was $12.34 while the outstanding shares total 227.67M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.51, with weekly volatility at 4.80% and ATR at 0.71. The ETWO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.26 and a $14.58 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.19% on 06/18/21.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company E2open Parent Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.75 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of ETWO attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Atalan GP, LLC bought 287,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 04. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.03, for a total value of 3,168,368. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, Atalan GP, LLC now bought 287,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,168,368. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.70%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on E2open Parent Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ETWO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.33.

