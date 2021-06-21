Are First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Prospects Worsening?

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares fell to a low of $75.89 before closing at $76.97. Intraday shares traded counted 2.8 million, which was -30.08% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.15M. FSLR’s previous close was $78.53 while the outstanding shares total 106.09M. The firm has a beta of 1.29, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.90. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.71, with weekly volatility at 4.12% and ATR at 2.78. The FSLR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $48.30 and a $112.50 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.99% on 06/18/21.

Investors have identified the Solar company First Solar Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.35 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FSLR, the company has in raw cash 972.88 million on their books with 2.45 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.14 billion total, with 669.34 million as their total liabilities.

FSLR were able to record -369.63 million as free cash flow during the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -39.74 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -279.48 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, First Solar Inc. recorded a total of 803.37 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 33.76% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/05/2021 quarter increasing by 24.17%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 618.61 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 184.77 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 106.09M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.98 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/05/2021 (1.96 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.47 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FSLR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FSLR attractive?

In related news, Chief Commercial Officer, ANTOUN GEORGES sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 77.18, for a total value of 232,068. As the sale deal closes, the Director, KENNEDY R CRAIG now sold 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 43,318. Also, Chief Technology Officer, Gloeckler Markus sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 09. The shares were price at an average price of 77.30 per share, with a total market value of 219,764. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, KENNEDY R CRAIG now holds 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 39,655. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

4 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on First Solar Inc.. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FSLR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $81.55.