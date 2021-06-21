Analyst’s Sets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) New Target at $24.70: AVXL is Now On A Buy List

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.29% on 06/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $20.6716 before closing at $22.14. Intraday shares traded counted 4.39 million, which was -177.89% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.58M. AVXL’s previous close was $21.23 while the outstanding shares total 68.59M. The firm has a beta of 0.55. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 74.76, with weekly volatility at 17.90% and ATR at 1.68. The AVXL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.65 and a $28.70 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Anavex Life Sciences Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.49 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 83.57 million total, with 7.76 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/12/2021 quarter of the year, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. recorded a total of 8.96 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 13.2% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/12/2021 quarter reducing by -4.92%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent -8.96 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 0.83 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 68.59M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.12 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/12/2021 (-0.12 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.59 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AVXL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AVXL attractive?

In related news, Director, FAVUS ELLIOT sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 21. The sale was performed at an average price of 11.70, for a total value of 1,696,282. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Donhauser Peter D.O. now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,930. Also, Director, FAVUS ELLIOT sold 145,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 24. The shares were price at an average price of 12.66 per share, with a total market value of 1,841,855. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Donhauser Peter D.O. now holds 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,760. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.48%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Anavex Life Sciences Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AVXL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $24.70.