Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) price slipped close to $93.95 early on Thursday: What’s Next?

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.29% on 06/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $91.855 before closing at $93.95. Intraday shares traded counted 0.59 million, which was -3.53% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 566.13K. WLK’s previous close was $98.16 while the outstanding shares total 127.96M. The firm has a beta of 1.47, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 28.30, and a growth ratio of 0.61. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 35.90, with weekly volatility at 3.22% and ATR at 3.15. The WLK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $50.38 and a $106.47 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company Westlake Chemical Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $11.79 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.73 billion total, with 1.33 billion as their total liabilities.

WLK were able to record 124.0 million as free cash flow during the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 93.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 265.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, Westlake Chemical Corporation recorded a total of 2.36 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 18.03% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/05/2021 quarter increasing by 16.63%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.85 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 509.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 127.96M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.98 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/05/2021 (1.87 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.99 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WLK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WLK attractive?

In related news, EVP, Vinyl Products, Buesinger Robert F. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 105.00, for a total value of 525,000. As the sale deal closes, the EVP and CFO, Bender Mark Steven now sold 15,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,490,587. Also, EVP and CFO, Bender Mark Steven sold 25,811 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 09. The shares were price at an average price of 92.27 per share, with a total market value of 2,381,630. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Vinyl Products, Buesinger Robert F. now holds 16,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,547,105. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

7 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Westlake Chemical Corporation. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WLK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $104.12.