Trinseo S.A. (TSE) price slipped close to $57.52 early on Thursday: What’s Next?

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has a beta of 1.61, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.79, and a growth ratio of 3.33. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 30.03, with weekly volatility at 4.95% and ATR at 2.65. The TSE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.00 and a $76.49 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.28% on 06/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $55.87 before closing at $57.52. Intraday shares traded counted 0.44 million, which was -32.02% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 336.55K. TSE’s previous close was $60.09 while the outstanding shares total 38.50M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company Trinseo S.A. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.23 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TSE, the company has in raw cash 1.07 billion on their books with 13.7 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.21 billion total, with 677.6 million as their total liabilities.

TSE were able to record 38.4 million as free cash flow during the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 479.7 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 51.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Trinseo S.A. (TSE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, Trinseo S.A. recorded a total of 1.09 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 21.88% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter increasing by 21.27%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 890.6 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 202.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 38.50M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.86 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (3.27 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.76 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TSE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TSE attractive?

In related news, Director, De Leener Pierre-Marie sold 9,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 65.00, for a total value of 607,035. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Johnson KLynne now sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 172,386. Also, 10% Owner, M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 01. The shares were price at an average price of 66.50 per share, with a total market value of 199,500. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 681,900. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

3 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Trinseo S.A.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TSE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $73.00.