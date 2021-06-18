The Thing That Hid Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s Strength

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.56% on 06/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $866.3822 before closing at $885.01. Intraday shares traded counted 0.51 million, which was 5.95% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 543.84K. ISRG’s previous close was $871.42 while the outstanding shares total 118.10M. The firm has a beta of 1.04, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 91.25, and a growth ratio of 8.44. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.37, with weekly volatility at 1.62% and ATR at 16.84. The ISRG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $543.03 and a $893.79 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Instruments & Supplies company Intuitive Surgical Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $104.17 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 6.07 billion total, with 904.6 million as their total liabilities.

ISRG were able to record 419.0 million as free cash flow during the 07/20/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -220.8 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 477.6 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/20/2021 quarter of the year, Intuitive Surgical Inc. recorded a total of 1.29 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 14.91% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/20/2021 quarter reducing by -2.86%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 389.5 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 902.6 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 118.10M with the recently reported earning now reading 3.69 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/20/2021 (3.51 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 13.71 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ISRG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ISRG attractive?

In related news, EVP and Chief Business Officer, Rosa David J. sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 873.23, for a total value of 14,878,110. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Johnson Amal M now sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,044,557. Also, President & CEO, GUTHART GARY S sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 04. The shares were price at an average price of 851.99 per share, with a total market value of 9,045,591. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP & Chief Medical Officer, Myriam Curet now holds 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 758,135. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

8 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Intuitive Surgical Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ISRG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $889.14.