The Futility of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)’s Fundamentals

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 76.34, with weekly volatility at 11.88% and ATR at 0.43. The YRD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.70 and a $6.80 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.9 million, which was -235.35% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 267.67K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.59% on 06/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $5.80 before closing at $5.94. YRD’s previous close was $5.79 while the outstanding shares total 83.98M. The firm has a beta of 0.64.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company Yiren Digital Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $549.51 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

YRD were able to record -21.67 million as free cash flow during the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -22.71 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -21.67 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, Yiren Digital Ltd. recorded a total of 167.89 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 13.89% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 09/01/2021 quarter reducing by -22.21%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 128.33 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 39.56 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 83.98M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.33 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/01/2021 (-0.35 cents a share).

Is the stock of YRD attractive?

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Yiren Digital Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the YRD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.77.