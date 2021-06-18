The Futility of AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)’s Fundamentals

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.00, with weekly volatility at 7.64% and ATR at 0.61. The AXTI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.30 and a $15.84 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.44 million, which was 2.67% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 457.08K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.94% on 06/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $11.50 before closing at $11.64. AXTI’s previous close was $11.75 while the outstanding shares total 41.00M. The firm has a beta of 2.27, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 71.85, and a growth ratio of 7.19.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company AXT Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $491.44 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

AXT Inc. (AXTI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AXTI, the company has in raw cash 61.21 million on their books with 10.38 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 162.95 million total, with 39.47 million as their total liabilities.

AXTI were able to record -14.09 million as free cash flow during the 07/28/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -11.4 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -8.31 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for AXT Inc. (AXTI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/28/2021 quarter of the year, AXT Inc. recorded a total of 31.35 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 33.9% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/28/2021 quarter increasing by 13.76%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 19.81 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 11.54 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 41.00M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.09 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/28/2021 (0.08 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.35 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AXTI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AXTI attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, YOUNG MORRIS S sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.48, for a total value of 419,200. As the sale deal closes, the Director, LEBLANC LEONARD J now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 98,600. Also, Chief Executive Officer, YOUNG MORRIS S sold 9,275 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 07. The shares were price at an average price of 9.77 per share, with a total market value of 90,617. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, YOUNG MORRIS S now holds 30,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 291,851. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.30%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on AXT Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AXTI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.88.