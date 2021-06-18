SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) moved up 0.60%: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. Price Paint Picture of volatility

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has a beta of 1.24, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 48.72, and a growth ratio of 4.73. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.61, with weekly volatility at 3.02% and ATR at 5.62. The SITE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $103.60 and a $206.26 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.60% on 06/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $156.35 before closing at $162.24. Intraday shares traded counted 0.68 million, which was -106.06% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 329.83K. SITE’s previous close was $161.27 while the outstanding shares total 44.38M.

Investors have identified the Industrial Distribution company SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.17 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SITE, the company has in raw cash 32.5 million on their books with 4.7 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.04 billion total, with 502.1 million as their total liabilities.

SITE were able to record -52.7 million as free cash flow during the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -22.7 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -45.5 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. recorded a total of 650.2 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 29.28% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter reducing by -3.83%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 448.7 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 201.5 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 44.38M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.17 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (0.16 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.21 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SITE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SITE attractive?

In related news, EVP of Operations, Weller Greg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 170.40, for a total value of 170,400. As the sale deal closes, the CEO, BLACK DOUG now sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,192,163. Also, EVP, CFO and Assistant Sec., GUTHRIE JOHN T sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 10. The shares were price at an average price of 203.10 per share, with a total market value of 795,746. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, CFO and Assistant Sec., GUTHRIE JOHN T now holds 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 109,335. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

3 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SITE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $188.14.