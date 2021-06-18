Should You Buy Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) shares fell to a low of $9.85 before closing at $11.13. Intraday shares traded counted 4.82 million, which was -4069.54% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 115.70K. SNPX’s previous close was $8.90 while the outstanding shares total 14.03M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 78.17, with weekly volatility at 22.46% and ATR at 1.37. The SNPX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.60 and a $14.40 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 25.06% on 06/17/21.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Synaptogenix Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $156.18 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 30.05 million total, with 76.48 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of SNPX attractive?

In related news, Director, Silverman Joshua bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 14. The purchase was performed at an average price of 8.30, for a total value of 83,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Scientific Officer, Alkon Daniel L. now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 82,600. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 21.00%.