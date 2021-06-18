Should You Buy South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has a beta of 1.09, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 32.15, and a growth ratio of 2.68. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.47, with weekly volatility at 3.37% and ATR at 2.74. The SSB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $42.75 and a $93.26 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.04% on 06/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $84.39 before closing at $84.98. Intraday shares traded counted 0.44 million, which was -40.51% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 314.66K. SSB’s previous close was $88.56 while the outstanding shares total 71.01M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company South State Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.98 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

South State Corporation (SSB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

SSB were able to record 293.45 million as free cash flow during the 08/02/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.36 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 299.04 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for South State Corporation (SSB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/02/2021 quarter of the year, South State Corporation recorded a total of 278.48 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 46.93% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/02/2021 quarter reducing by -2.84%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 16.48 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 262.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 71.01M with the recently reported earning now reading 2.07 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/02/2021 (2.17 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.08 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SSB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SSB attractive?

In related news, Senior EVP, POLLOK JOHN C sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 90.00, for a total value of 355,680. As the sale deal closes, the Senior EVP, POLLOK JOHN C now sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 223,020. Also, Senior EVP, POLLOK JOHN C sold 4,159 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 06. The shares were price at an average price of 88.00 per share, with a total market value of 365,992. Following this completion of acquisition, the Senior EVP, POLLOK JOHN C now holds 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 372,724. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

3 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on South State Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SSB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $92.57.