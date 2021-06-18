Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.30, with weekly volatility at 8.47% and ATR at 0.16. The CMCM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.64 and a $5.00 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.46 million, which was 28.98% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 640.91K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.88% on 06/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.25 before closing at $2.28. CMCM’s previous close was $2.26 while the outstanding shares total 141.35M.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Cheetah Mobile Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $377.27 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 462.48 million total, with 232.01 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/24/2021 quarter of the year, Cheetah Mobile Inc. recorded a total of 30.29 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -146.26% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/24/2021 quarter reducing by -77.66%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 9.06 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 21.23 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 141.35M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.08 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/24/2021 (0.07 cents a share).

Is the stock of CMCM attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 11.47%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cheetah Mobile Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CMCM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.00.