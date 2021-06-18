Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) previous close was $64.29 while the outstanding shares total 89.74M. The firm has a beta of 1.56, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 38.59, and a growth ratio of 3.22. ACHC’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.80% on 06/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $62.63 before closing at $63.13. Intraday shares traded counted 0.6 million, which was -34.22% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 444.35K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.78, with weekly volatility at 2.62% and ATR at 1.62. The ACHC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.63 and a $68.00 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Care Facilities company Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.61 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ACHC, the company has in raw cash 178.91 million on their books with 11.91 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 528.23 million total, with 410.98 million as their total liabilities.

ACHC were able to record 17.36 million as free cash flow during the 07/23/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -199.78 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 76.04 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/23/2021 quarter of the year, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. recorded a total of 551.2 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 7.62% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/23/2021 quarter increasing by 1.8%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 551.2 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 463.59 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 89.74M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.11 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/23/2021 (0.47 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.80 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ACHC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ACHC attractive?

In related news, EVP of Operations, Hollinsworth John S. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 66.31, for a total value of 331,550. As the sale deal closes, the Director, WAUD REEVE B now sold 55,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,657,844. Also, Director, GRIECO WILLIAM sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 15. The shares were price at an average price of 60.65 per share, with a total market value of 121,300. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, WAUD REEVE B now holds 109,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,470,358. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

6 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ACHC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $67.00.