Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.17% on 06/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $11.85 before closing at $12.05. Intraday shares traded counted 0.6 million, which was 3.44% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 624.51K. RVP’s previous close was $12.03 while the outstanding shares total 33.97M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.30, with weekly volatility at 6.67% and ATR at 0.84. The RVP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.26 and a $21.50 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Instruments & Supplies company Retractable Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $384.40 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RVP, the company has in raw cash 30.93 million on their books with 1.49 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 88.81 million total, with 36.02 million as their total liabilities.

RVP were able to record 3.98 million as free cash flow during the 08/17/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 13.36 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 16.59 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/17/2021 quarter of the year, Retractable Technologies Inc. recorded a total of 50.07 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 77.63% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/17/2021 quarter increasing by 36.1%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 22.08 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 28.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 33.97M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.53 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/17/2021.

Is the stock of RVP attractive?

In related news, Director, Bigby Walter O Jr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.02, for a total value of 50,100. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Bigby Walter O Jr now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 97,900. Also, Director, Bigby Walter O Jr sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 01. The shares were price at an average price of 20.05 per share, with a total market value of 50,125. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Bigby Walter O Jr now holds 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 37,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 42.10%.