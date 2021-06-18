Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.35, with weekly volatility at 1.26% and ATR at 0.70. The POR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $31.96 and a $51.60 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.7 million, which was -32.37% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 527.40K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.63% on 06/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $48.82 before closing at $49.17. POR’s previous close was $49.48 while the outstanding shares total 89.56M. The firm has a beta of 0.37, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.95, and a growth ratio of 3.65.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Electric company Portland General Electric Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.41 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For POR, the company has in raw cash 135.0 million on their books with 220.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 622.0 million total, with 774.0 million as their total liabilities.

POR were able to record 15.0 million as free cash flow during the 07/30/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -122.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 168.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Portland General Electric Company (POR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/30/2021 quarter of the year, Portland General Electric Company recorded a total of 609.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 5.91% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/30/2021 quarter increasing by 8.7%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 476.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 133.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 89.56M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.07 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/30/2021 (1.07 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.79 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on POR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of POR attractive?

In related news, Vice President, Robertson William David sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 49.43, for a total value of 202,664. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Pelton M Lee now sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,221,281. Also, Vice President, Jenkins Bradley Young sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 05. The shares were price at an average price of 49.69 per share, with a total market value of 74,539. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

3 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Portland General Electric Company. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the POR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $50.55.