Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) has a beta of 0.41. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.80, with weekly volatility at 3.23% and ATR at 0.08. The OSG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.73 and a $2.84 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.46% on 06/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.10 before closing at $2.17. Intraday shares traded counted 0.5 million, which was 8.09% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 541.86K. OSG’s previous close was $2.18 while the outstanding shares total 90.11M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Midstream company Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $188.53 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For OSG, the company has in raw cash 45.13 million on their books with 38.72 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 65.27 million total, with 181.78 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -5.22 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OSG sounds very interesting.

In related news, 10% Owner, Saltchuk Resources, Inc. bought 720,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 05. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.09, for a total value of 1,508,708. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, Saltchuk Resources, Inc. now bought 126,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 265,649. Also, 10% Owner, Saltchuk Resources, Inc. bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 31. The shares were cost at an average price of 2.07 per share, with a total market value of 414,040. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, Saltchuk Resources, Inc. now holds 40,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 85,451. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 19.50%.