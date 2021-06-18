Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) previous close was $67.78 while the outstanding shares total 55.99M. The firm has a beta of 0.32, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 48.36, and a growth ratio of 4.84. ORA’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.60% on 06/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $66.76 before closing at $68.19. Intraday shares traded counted 0.51 million, which was 26.86% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 700.69K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.84, with weekly volatility at 2.66% and ATR at 2.08. The ORA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $53.44 and a $128.87 high.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Renewable company Ormat Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.81 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ORA, the company has in raw cash 465.08 million on their books with 87.37 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 724.93 million total, with 254.23 million as their total liabilities.

ORA were able to record -18.97 million as free cash flow during the 08/10/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -71.7 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 68.92 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/10/2021 quarter of the year, Ormat Technologies Inc. recorded a total of 166.35 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -15.49% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/10/2021 quarter reducing by -7.83%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 92.7 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 73.65 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 55.99M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.32 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/10/2021 (0.42 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.97 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ORA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ORA attractive?

In related news, EVP- Electricty Segment, Krieger Zvi bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 22. The purchase was performed at an average price of 55.77, for a total value of 167,310. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP – BD, Sales and Marketing, Benyosef Ofer now bought 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 29,638. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Ginzburg Assi bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 61.03 per share, with a total market value of 1,220,600. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.98%.

2 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ormat Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ORA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $84.00.