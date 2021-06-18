KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) weekly volatility stands at 11.37%: What It Means

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 81.71, with weekly volatility at 11.37% and ATR at 1.56. The KNBE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.77 and a $26.98 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 24.69% on 06/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $23.9709 before closing at $29.80. Intraday shares traded counted 1.34 million, which was -216.28% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 422.36K. KNBE’s previous close was $23.90 while the outstanding shares total 168.98M.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company KnowBe4 Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.04 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.08 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KNBE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KNBE attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, VEPF VII GP, LTD. bought 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 26. The purchase was performed at an average price of 16.00, for a total value of 30,000,000. As the purchase deal closes, the See remarks, Letonoff Lars now sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,045,200. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 18.70%.