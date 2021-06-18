Is TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Worth A Bite? TRTX 200 SMA stands at 32.57%

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.44, with weekly volatility at 2.15% and ATR at 0.35. The TRTX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.12 and a $14.32 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.52 million, which was -96.34% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 264.52K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.50% on 06/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $13.9652 before closing at $14.07. TRTX’s previous close was $14.14 while the outstanding shares total 76.90M. The firm has a beta of 1.98, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.79, and a growth ratio of 2.16.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.08 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/03/2021 quarter of the year, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. recorded a total of 37.95 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -14.93% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/03/2021 quarter reducing by -6.87%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 9.11 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 28.85 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 76.90M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.32 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/03/2021 (0.27 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.14 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TRTX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TRTX attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advis bought 229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 23. The purchase was performed at an average price of 8.87, for a total value of 2,030. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advis now bought 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 151,031. Also, 10% Owner, TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advis bought 111,002 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 21. The shares were cost at an average price of 8.93 per share, with a total market value of 990,837. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advis now holds 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,800. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

4 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TRTX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.20.