Is Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Worth A Bite? QLYS 200 SMA stands at 4.23%

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has a beta of 0.59, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 60.22, and a growth ratio of 7.53. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.54, with weekly volatility at 2.88% and ATR at 2.83. The QLYS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $86.65 and a $148.84 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.88% on 06/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $104.55 before closing at $108.03. Intraday shares traded counted 0.47 million, which was -18.57% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 395.85K. QLYS’s previous close was $105.01 while the outstanding shares total 39.21M.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company Qualys Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.24 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Qualys Inc. (QLYS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 464.06 million total, with 259.74 million as their total liabilities.

QLYS were able to record 51.59 million as free cash flow during the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 34.62 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 57.85 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Qualys Inc. (QLYS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, Qualys Inc. recorded a total of 96.76 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 10.84% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter increasing by 2.02%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 21.68 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 75.08 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 39.21M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.01 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (-0.01 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.67 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on QLYS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of QLYS attractive?

In related news, CEO & President, Thakar Sumedh S sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 103.53, for a total value of 738,469. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Hank Jeffrey P now sold 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 93,878. Also, VP, GC and Corp. Sec., POSEY BRUCE K sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 20. The shares were price at an average price of 98.25 per share, with a total market value of 924,492. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO & President, Thakar Sumedh S now holds 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 698,192. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 14.20%.

3 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Qualys Inc.. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the QLYS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $114.83.