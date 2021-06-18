Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) Gain 148.09% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.95, with weekly volatility at 6.36% and ATR at 0.70. The FLL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.23 and a $11.92 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.45 million, which was 6.98% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 484.10K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.88% on 06/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $9.51 before closing at $9.75. FLL’s previous close was $10.25 while the outstanding shares total 27.36M. The firm has a beta of 2.13, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 406.25, and a growth ratio of 27.08.

Investors have identified the Resorts & Casinos company Full House Resorts Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $346.42 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FLL, the company has in raw cash 277.93 million on their books with 0.8 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 286.71 million total, with 28.24 million as their total liabilities.

FLL were able to record 4.88 million as free cash flow during the 08/12/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 240.23 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 8.29 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/12/2021 quarter of the year, Full House Resorts Inc. recorded a total of 42.21 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 26.9% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/12/2021 quarter increasing by 9.33%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 16.8 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 25.41 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 27.36M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.13 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/12/2021 (-0.13 cents a share).

Is the stock of FLL attractive?

In related news, Director, Hartmeier Michael A. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 04. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.71, for a total value of 74,200. As the purchase deal closes, the VP, Secretary, General Counsel, Guidroz Elaine now sold 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 32,000. Also, Director, Braunlich Carl G sold 33,245 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 13. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.42 per share, with a total market value of 113,698. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.80%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Full House Resorts Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FLL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.83.