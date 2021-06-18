Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.29, with weekly volatility at 3.19% and ATR at 1.04. The DRVN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.26 and a $35.56 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.34% on 06/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $29.03 before closing at $29.38. Intraday shares traded counted 0.48 million, which was 3.08% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 496.89K. DRVN’s previous close was $29.78 while the outstanding shares total 154.83M.

Investors have identified the Auto & Truck Dealerships company Driven Brands Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.86 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DRVN, the company has in raw cash 185.5 million on their books with 17.14 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 411.46 million total, with 297.37 million as their total liabilities.

DRVN were able to record 9.31 million as free cash flow during the 07/28/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -1.14 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 32.59 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 183.61 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 145.81 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 154.83M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.13 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/28/2021 (0.19 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.71 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DRVN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DRVN attractive?

In related news, EVP & Pres., Car Wash N.A., Mendoza Gabriel C. bought 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 22. The purchase was performed at an average price of 29.76, for a total value of 645,792. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP & Pres., Car Wash N.A., Mendoza Gabriel C. now bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 247,838. Also, President, Platform Services, Marshall Kyle L. bought 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 26.98 per share, with a total market value of 59,896. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.

5 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Driven Brands Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DRVN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $35.43.