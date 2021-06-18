Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) Tending Lower: Checkout the Key Metrics

Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.23, with weekly volatility at 2.64% and ATR at 0.87. The ROAD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.46 and a $36.58 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.49 million, which was -52.6% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 319.47K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.84% on 06/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $32.37 before closing at $32.43. ROAD’s previous close was $34.08 while the outstanding shares total 51.69M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 46.26, and a growth ratio of 3.19.

Investors have identified the Engineering & Construction company Construction Partners Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.68 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ROAD, the company has in raw cash 33.75 million on their books with 13.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 232.75 million total, with 126.33 million as their total liabilities.

ROAD were able to record -24.5 million as free cash flow during the 08/12/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -114.57 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 2.4 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/12/2021 quarter of the year, Construction Partners Inc. recorded a total of 179.11 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 5.82% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/12/2021 quarter reducing by -6.6%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 161.04 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 18.07 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 51.69M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.10 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/12/2021 (-0.04 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.04 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ROAD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ROAD attractive?

In related news, Chief Accounting Officer, Andrews Todd Keith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 32.15, for a total value of 64,300. As the sale deal closes, the Director, SunTx Capital Management Corp. now sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 61,700,000. Also, Senior Vice President, Harper John L sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 18. The shares were price at an average price of 33.04 per share, with a total market value of 165,200. Following this completion of acquisition, the Senior Vice President, Harper John L now holds 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 16,521. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.70%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Construction Partners Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ROAD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $34.33.